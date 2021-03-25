Spotify’s desktop app gets a revamped UI, downloads, and improved playlist curation

Spotify is launching a newly redesigned desktop app today by aligning it with its mobile apps’ interface. There are plenty of new features in this refreshed app, but for me, the best one is the ability to download songs for premium users.

Usually, you download songs on your phone for traveling or the times when the network is patchy. But I think downloading them on the desktop is also important. This could be useful for when you forgot to download an album on your phone while taking a flight, or you simply don’t want to use your phone for a while.

Plus, whenever Spotify’s Hi-Fi service arrives, you can listen to your offline tracks through a better audio setup that plugs into your desktop than your phone when your internet service is choppy.

Apart from this, Spotify is making it easier to build and search for playlists. You can now add images and descriptions to your playlists so other people may understand easily what’s it about. For making a new playlist, you can now drag and drop songs, or even find new tracks directly through the embedded search bar in the playlist view.

Easier playlist creation in Spotify’s redesigned desktop app

The listeners’ profile page now includes top artists and tracks. Plus, you can search for tracks in your library through many filters such as most relevant, recently played, and recently added. I think these filters make it a lot easier for me to get around my library and add recently played tracks that I liked.

Spotify sorting filters in your library

Spotify is also introducing synced lyrics for the web version and a one-click method to start an artist radio. The redesigned app will roll out starting today, and you can download the version suited for your system from here.

