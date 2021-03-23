Everything announced at today’s OnePlus event

OnePlus held a virtual event today to launch a bunch of things including its first smartwatch and its first set of flagships phone this year.

These devices, launched globally, included the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus watch. Let’s go through everything in detail.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

Last month OnePlus announced its partnership with the Swedish camera firm Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are the first phones sporting cameras benefitting from this alliance. Usually, the OnePlus focuses a lot on the display and performance of the device. However, this year, before the launch, it just talked about the camera prowess.

The 9 Pro features a QHD screen and a 48-megapixel custom Sony IMX789 sensor as the primary camera. The device is also capable of charging wirelessly at 50W through OnePlus‘ new proprietary wireless tech.

The OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

Screen: 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display

6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display Refresh rate: 120Hz (adaptive)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

888 RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Rear camera: 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture (Sony IMX789) + 50-megapixel ultrawide freeform sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8-megapixel telephoto camera f/2.4 + 2-megapixel monochrome camera

48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture (Sony IMX789) + 50-megapixel ultrawide freeform sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8-megapixel telephoto camera f/2.4 + 2-megapixel monochrome camera Front camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture

16-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture Internal storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly)

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly) Security: In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock

In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Charging: 65W wired Warp Charging; 50W wireless Warp Charging

Software: Oxygen OS based on Android 11

The OnePlus 9 Pro

While the OnePlus 9 is similar to the Pro in terms of design, OnePlus has slashed a few things to make it a bit more affordable. The phone dons a full HD screen instead of a QHD display. The main sensor has similar specifications as the flagship but uses a slightly inferior sensor, and there’s no telephoto camera. The device supports 15W Qi-based wireless charging, but only for units sold in North America and Europe.

The OnePlus 9 specifications

Screen: 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display Refresh rate: 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

888 RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Rear camera: 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture (Sony IMX689) + 50-megapixel ultrawide free form sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel monochrome camera

48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture (Sony IMX689) + 50-megapixel ultrawide free form sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel monochrome camera Front camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture

16-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture Internal storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly)

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly) Security: In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock

In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Charging: 65W wired Warp Charging; 15W wireless Warp Charging (North America and Europe only)

Software: Oxygen OS based on Android 11

Apart from these two global releases, the company also unveiled the OnePlus 9R for the Indian market. The affordable version is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and has stripped-down camera system.

The OnePlus 9R specifications

Screen: 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display Refresh rate: 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

870 RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Rear camera: 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture (Sony IMX589) + 16-megapixel ultrawide free form sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel monochrome camera + 5-megapixel macro camera

48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture (Sony IMX589) + 16-megapixel ultrawide free form sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel monochrome camera + 5-megapixel macro camera Front camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture

16-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture Internal storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly)

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (for faster read and write speeds to open apps and access content quickly) Security: In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock

In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Charging: 65W wired Warp Charging; 15W wireless Warp Charging (North America and Europe only)

Software: Oxygen OS based on Android 11

OnePlus Watch

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched its first fitness band. So the next step in wearables was inevitably a smartwatch. The imaginatively named OnePlus Watch runs on a custom software instead of Google’s WearOS. It has a 46mm circular display encased in a 2.5D curved glass.

The watch has 1GB RAM and 4GB of internal storage for apps and songs. It has a 402 mAh battery and the company claims it’ll last you for a week. It supports fast charging, so you can juice it up in just 20 minutes for a week’s usage. I’d love to put that to test.

OnePlus Watch

In terms of features, you can manage notifications, take photos, and control your music through the watch. Plus, if you have a OnePlus TV, you can use it as a remote control. In case you fall asleep while watching the TV, the OnePlus Watch will automatically turn it off.

No smartwatch is complete without its fitness tracking features and the OnePlus watch offers more than 110 workout types — that’s impressive. It also has automatic workout detection, but just for jogging and running. Apart from a heart rate sensor it also has in-built GPS to track your distances. Plus, it supports blood oxygen saturation and stress monitoring.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are available for pre-order in the US from March 26 and available for sale from April 2.

OnePlus 9 Pro (12GB + 256GB): $1,069/ ₹69,999

OnePlus 9 Pro (8GB + 128GB): $969/ ₹64,999

OnePlus 9 (12GB + 256GB): $829/ ₹54,999

OnePlus 9 (8GB + 128GB): $729/ ₹49,999

OnePlus 9R (12GB + 256GB): $829/ ₹43,999

OnePlus 9R (8GB + 128GB): $729/ ₹39,999



OnePus 50W wireless Warp charger: $69.99/ ₹16,999

The OnePlus Watch will be available in the US from April 14 and it’s priced at $159.

