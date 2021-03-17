Xiaomi debuts a trio of Redmi 4K TVs in India starting at $450

After launching its first smart TVs in 2018, Xiaomi has created a dominant position in the Indian market. Earlier this month, the company said that it has sold more than 3 million units to date.

Now, the Chinese tech firm wants to grab more eyeballs by launching TVs under its spun-off Redmi brand. Today, it launched a trio of 4K TVs under the Redmi Smart TV X Series brand in India starting at ₹32,000 ($450).

These three TVs, with screen sizes of 50-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches, come with support for standards such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby+ DTS virtual, and HDMI 2.1. Before we talk more about these TVs, let’s take a look at their specifications.

Specifications

Screen: 50-inch/55-inch/65-inch 4K HDR displays

50-inch/55-inch/65-inch 4K HDR displays Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

3840 x 2160 pixels Video: Dolby Vision, HDR 10+

Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Audio: 30W down-firing speakers with DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD, and Dolby Audio support; Dolby Atmos Pass through via HDMI e-ARC

30W down-firing speakers with Pass through via HDMI e-ARC Processor: Quad-core A55 CPU

Quad-core A55 CPU RAM: 2GB

2GB Software: PatchWall OS with Android TV 10 support

PatchWall OS with Android TV 10 support Connectivity: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x HDMI e-ARC, 2 x USB, 1 x optical, 1 x 3.5mm jack, 1 x ethernet, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Chomecast support

These Redmi TVs are packing a lot of modern features with HDMI 2.1, HDMI e-ARC, and Low-Latency Mode — all of which are important if you’re picking up the new-gen Xbox or PlayStation.

e-ARC will also let you connect your soundbar or AV system without needing optical cables. So that you don’t need to play audio on those TV speakers.

My dad owns the first-gen Mi TV launched in India, but I am not a big fan of that early Patchwall system as some apps such as Netflix never arrived. Thankfully, the new Patchwall has all the leading apps. Plus, there’s Android TV 10 support for installing other apps.

Side view of the new Redmi Smart TV

Redmi’s new offering is not too dissimilar from what Xiaomi offers under its Mi brand. Two years ago, the company revealed a $766 65-inch 4K TV, which had comparable features for that time.

This is classic Xiaomi strategy of flooding the market with similar models under various brands to sell as many units as possible. But it works because smart TVs from established brands such as Samsung or LG would cost more for the same size. So, if you want all the features on a budget, you’ll steer towards the Redmi TVs or similar offerings.

The Redmi Smart TV X series will be available on Xiaomi’s own site and Amazon on March 26. The 55-inch model costs ₹32,999 ($454), the 55-inch model costs ₹38,999 ($537), and the 65-inch model costs ₹57.999 ($799).

Did you know we have a newsletter all about consumer tech? It’s called Plugged In – and you can subscribe to it right here.