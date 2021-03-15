What’s bitrate? And why’s it important for music?

We’ve all listened to digital music, right? And that means you’ve probably heard of “bitrate” or come across files that have “kbps” at the end. Thing is… what does that mean? What the hell is bitrate? Well, we’re here to help you out.
In the simplest terms, bitrate is an expression of the amount of data a file produces each second.
For example, you may see something like “320kbps.” This literally means 320 kilobits per second, which is how much data is being produced. To make things easier, we’ve put this into a handy image for you:
At 128kbps, you’ll hear trebly registers (like hi-hats) sound a bit tinny. But the higher the bitrate of the lossy file is, the less difference you’ll hear from a non-compressed one.
If you’d like to read and explore all this a bit more, head over here.
Let’s sum everything up before we go though. Bitrate is an expression of how much data an audio file produces per second. And, the higher the bitrate, the higher the quality of music is — up to a point.