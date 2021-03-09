The Surface Laptop 4 may arrive in April with both AMD and Intel options

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is an excellent laptop, but some people lamented that it was only available in an AMD configuration for the 15-inch model. Worry not, for it seems the Surface Laptop 4 may allow you more choice between Team Red or Team Blue.

The rumor comes courtesy of German site WinFuture, which has an excellent track record with leaks. Based on the report, it appears Microsoft might offer a choice between Intel and AMD for both sizes of the laptop. Previously, you could only get an Intel Chip on the 15-inch model by buying a special ‘Surface Laptop 3 for Business.’

Here’s what else we learn from the report:

The laptop will be available in 13.5 and 15-inch sizes again.

Microsoft is sticking to the tried and trusted Surface Laptop design, so expect few visual changes.

It will be available in Ryzen 5 (4680U) and Ryzen 7 (4980U) configurations, although they will be branded once again as ‘Surface Edition’ chips with a few tweaks.

The AMD models will max out at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Intel edition will come in Core i5 (1145G7) and Core i7 (1185G7).

The Intel configuration will also come in 32GB and 1TB configurations.

It’s worth noting that while the original version of the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 was AMD-only, Microsoft did also offer a ‘Surface Laptop 3 for Business’ with Intel chips. It appears Microsoft wants to make both versions readily available to consumers, but we’ll have to see exactly how these configurations play out come April.

As much as I dig the Surface Laptop’s design, it would be nice to see a design refresh. It’s been nearly unchanged since the 2017 model — other than the addition of all metal and 15-inch models –and those bezels are quite hefty by modern standards.

Of course, these are just leaks, so take these details with a grain of salt. Still, it’s nice to see that consumers have a bit more choice on their processor options, for a change.

Did you know we have a newsletter all about consumer tech? It’s called Plugged In – and you can subscribe to it right here.