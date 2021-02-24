Playing HTML5 games on Chrome for Android is gonna get a lot easier

A lot of my colleagues are serious gamers, but I’m a basic human who enjoys a lot of silly arcade games.

I was happy when Google‘s Area 120 team announced GameSnacks last year— a project to bring lightweight HTML5 games to low-powered Android devices. This was a way for many users with low connectivity to enjoy some casual games.

At the time of launch, you could either go to the project’s site to play these games, or Indonesia’s GoJek app where it was integrated. Google has now understood that this might not be the best way to find these games, so now, it’s promoting them in Chrome for Android.

Google announced today that it’s putting a games section in Chrome’s Top Sites to surface GameSnacks’ titles. That sounds amazing but if you don’t visit the Top Sites section a lot, you might not get to discover these games at all.

The company says that Games is one of the most visited sections in the Top Sites tab. But it would’ve been better to shift them to another section called lightweight games.

Chrome games

If you’re a Chrome for Android user in India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Kenya, you’ll be able access these games. Google is also introducing these games in the Google Pay payments app in India.

Games in Google Pay India

Plus, the company is also exploring a way to start these games directly through a Google Assistant command.

