Xiaomi finally launches its Mi 11 flagship with 108 megapixel camera globally

We are hardly in the second month of the year, and we’re already seeing phone makers fling their flagship devices into the market. Last month, Samsung released its Galaxy S21 series.

Now, Xiaomi has thrown its hat in the ring with the new Mi 11. The new model sports a 108-megapixel camera and 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Technically, this phone was launched last year in China. But the company is unveiling the global variant today.

Before we talk more about the phone, let’s look at its impressive specsheet:

Specifications

Screen: 6.81-inch WQHD+ AMOLED screen

6.81-inch WQHD+ AMOLED screen Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB

8GB Rear camera: 108-megapixel wide sensor with f/1.85 aperture + 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture (123-degree field of view) + 5-megapixel macro camera f/2.4

108-megapixel wide sensor with f/1.85 aperture + 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture (123-degree field of view) + 5-megapixel macro camera f/2.4 Front camera: 20-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture

20-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture Internal storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Security: In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock

In-screen fingerprint sensor; face unlock Battery: 4,600 mAh

4,600 mAh Charging: 55W wired fast charging; 50W wireless fast charging

The device is one of the first to sport Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, so you can expect it to handle multitasking well. The company has changed the design slightly from the Mi 10T pro with more curvature and a rounded camera module on the back. The device comes in frosted glass and vegan leather (read faux leather) finishes.

Xiaomi has already released a few phones — including the $300 Mi 10i — with 108-megapixel sensors, and have gotten some good results. As compared to the Mi 10T pro (f/1.7), Mi 11 (f/1.85) has a slightly narrow aperture, but it shouldn’t make a large difference. We’ll be able to test its picture quality once we get our unit.

It’s surprising the company opted to include macro lenses, which in my opinion have not lived up to the mark, instead of a telephoto lens in the triple-camera setup.

The Chinese tech giant would hope its consumers will appreciate things such as HDR10+ support, dual speakers, hi-res audio support, nighttime video enhancement AI, and a 55W GaN charger in the box.

Early hands-on of the device suggest that the Mi 11 could be a great benchmark for affordable flagships, including the Galaxy S21 and the upcoming OnePlus 9.

The 8GB+128GB variant will be available in February at €749 in selected countries.

Did you know we have a newsletter all about consumer tech? It’s called Plugged In – and you can subscribe to it right here.