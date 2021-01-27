OnePlus’ co-founder Carl Pei’s new gadget brand is here — and it’s called NOTHING

Former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has finally launched his new venture today — and it’s called NOTHING.

Apart from the brand name, the company hasn’t given many details about its product roadmap. It said that it’ll launch smart devices in the first half of the year.

Nothing logo

Pei’s message on the launch was cryptic. He said that the company wants to remove boundaries between people and tech:

It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change. Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.

In December, the company received $7 million in seed funding from several investors, including Tony Fadell (the inventor of the iPod), Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman, ProductHunt CEO Josh Buckley, and YouTuber Casey Neistat. A report from TechCrunch at that time noted that this new brand would initially concentrate on Audio accessories.

Pei left OnePlus last October after 7 years in the company to start a new venture.

In an interview with The Verge, Pei said that Nothing plans to make money out of hardware and not software subscriptions. The company plans to use custom components to have a different feature set and unique look from the competition.

