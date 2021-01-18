Stupid CES gadgets my home doesn’t need… but I must have them

Every year, I see people swarm the floor of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) — usually held in Las Vegas — along with tweets, videos, and articles about weird but fascinating gadgets.

I’ve never been to the CES in person, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to be virtual this year, and I could ‘attend’ the event for the first time. While CES is all about new gadgets with new standards such as Wi-Fi 6 and mini-LED, it’s also about crazy home devices.

I got to explore a lot of these devices through pitches in my inbox, a few articles, and tweets going around. So, here’s a list of devices, I don’t really need, but still want in my home. Some of these gadgets might have been shown in the previous CES editions, but I got to have a look at them just a few days ago.

Y-Brush

I’m an extremely lazy person, and I feel every task in the morning is an insurmountable challenge. So, when I heard that a machine will brush my tweet in seconds without any effort from my end, I prepared a bag of money to give them at an undisclosed location.

The Y-Brush claims to brush your teeth in just 10 seconds. You just have to place your mouth in the device for five seconds to clean one side of your teeth, and then repeat the process for the other side.

The mouthpiece is adjustable, so you can shape it according to your mouth-fit. You can also apply any toothpaste you like.

Kohler’s smart bathroom

Do I want a bathtub that imitates a Japanse Spa? Yes. Do I have $16,000? No. But if I were a millionaire, I would be tempted to buy Kohler’s super expensive bathtub called the Stillness Bath.

The tub is super minimalistic and comes with wooden grates around it to absorb the outflowing water. Those wooden grates also help in creating a soothing sound. Plus, “the experience tower,” lets your manage lighting, create a fog, and add essential oils to make your bath better. The tub also supports voice assistant commands to let you set the water temperature and autofill the tub to the specified level.

Kohler smart bathing

The company says that the tub helps you “relax the mind, soothe the body, and renew the spirit,” but even if it provides a good hot water bath, I’m sold. It also released a smart toilet and a smart faucet puck, to activate them with a wave of your hand.

GE fan speed smart switch

In every Indian home, ceiling fans are an essential feature. Central air condition is an alien concept for most Indian houses, and it’s possible that a few rooms in the house might not have an air conditioner. So, we rely on ceiling fans heavily in summers.

GE’s fan speed smart switch is a fancy and expensive affair as compared to the cheap electric regulators we have in our homes. But hey, it lets me schedule fan speeds and I could control these levels through an app while I’m lying on my bed. What more could I ask for?

GE fan smart switch

Samsung Jetbot 90 AI

Cleaning a home can be a tricky affair, and even if you have a robotic vacuum cleaner, you might have to place objects in a certain way so it cleans the maximum amount of area. Samsung’s Jetbot 90 AI includes a LiDAR sensor to detect objects such as towels, toys, and electric wires even if they’re 20 feet away. Plus, it automatically dumps all dust and dirt into a bag, and you need to change that bag only once every two or three months.

Moley kitchen robot

If you’ve ever watched The Jetsons, you probably wish to have that magical kitchen robot where you have to press a button to get a dish you want. We’re not quite there yet, but the Moley kitchen robot could do a lot of that stuff. The robot can grab utensils, crack eggs, and make dishes from scratch for you using its bank of 5,000 recipes and you could add your own as well.

Moley Robot Kitchen

Yogifi

I don’t have too many Yoga sessions as a part of my weekly workout schedule. However, I do take a few classes once in a while to relax and recover from previous workouts. As someone who likes exercising from home, I appreciate any help I could get for posture correction and workout stats.

Yogifi is a mat that tracks your movements and offers suggestions in real-time. Plus, you could also pair your Apple Watch to see instructions. Hopefully, the company will integrate more exercises with the mat.

A lot of these products are in the early or concept stage and may not work as intended when they ship. However, in an ideal world, where I have a lot of money to afford all gadgets, these would make my home truly enviable.

