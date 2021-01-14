HTC is apparently still making phones, announces the Desire 21 Pro 5G

After Google bought a major portion of HTC‘s phone-making talent back in 2017, the company has been largely quiet in the mobile department, focusing on its VR aspirations instead. But as it turns out, the company is still churning out phones, as noted by today’s unveiling of the Desire 21 Pro 5G. And no, this one has nothing to do with blockchain.

Mouthful of a name aside, the phone looks decent enough for roughly $427 (11,990 TWD, as Taiwan is the only confirmed market). You get a Snapdragon 690 — no speed demon, but likely good enough for most people — 128 GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

You also get a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which will hopefully guarantee all-day battery-life despite the 6.7 inch IPS display. That display also has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a nice thing to see for a phone in this price range.

On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. Macro and depth cameras are almost universally useless, so I’d rather have seen a proper telephoto lens or even just a better ultrawide camera, but phone makers seem to be bent on the idea that more cameras are better.

There’s no word on whether it’ll arrive in different territories, but it’s nice to see HTC’s phone team is still busy, even if only for nostalgia’s sake.

Via Android Police

