This Mac app lets you copy-paste texts from images

Sometimes I want to copy a couple of sentences from a document to get a list from the website for your personal reference, but can’t do so because of restrictions on the text.

Thankfully, I came across TextSniper — a Mac app that lets you extract text from non-selectable sources such as YouTube videos, PDFs, photos, or presentations.

Getting text out of a document or a photo is pretty simple. Once you instal TextSniper on your Mac, you need to define the invoke command shortcut. Whenever you press that, you’ll activate the tool, and then you just have to select the text as if you were taking a screenshot.

TextSniper app on Mac

The text is copied to your clipboard so that you can easily paste it anywhere you like. You can also make your clipboard additive so can copy multiple lines of text from different sources and add them in one go.

I watch a lot of cooking videos on YouTube and this tool saves me a lot of time in terms to note down ingredients. I can just snip the text out of the video instead of writing ingredients and steps down every time.

If you’re running macOS Big Sir on your system, the app recognizes languages including English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese. Plus, you can ask the app to speak out the selected text.

You can download TextSniper from its own site for $6.49.

