Huzzah! Apple enables HD FaceTime calls on iPhone 8 through iPhone 11

I’ve been using video calls to stay in touch with friends a lot because of the coronavirus pandemic. And I really appreciate it when apps and devices have features to make the call quality better.

Thankfully, Apple has quietly introduced support from 1080p FaceTime calling to some older iPhones — but only on Wi-Fi. According to findings by MacMagazine, the company has listed this feature on product pages of iPhone 8 through iPhone 11.

Apple’s product page is now listing 1080p FaceTime calling over WiFI.

The publication notes that prior to the iOS 14.2 rollout, this feature wasn’t available on any of these devices. Surprisingly, the Cupertino-based firm didn’t mention this in the release notes for the update.

[Read: How to build a search engine for criminal data]

iPhone 12 series phones already have this ability out of the box, and they support HD FaceTime calls over a 5G connection.

This is a very useful addition to older iPhones, and at a time when people can’t meet each other, having better video call quality is essential. If you own an older iPhone, you can get this feature by updating to iOS 14.2.

Did you know we have a newsletter all about consumer tech? It’s called Plugged In – and you can subscribe to it right here.