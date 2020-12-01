After Apple, Samsung is reportedly working on an AirTag rival to help find your stuff

We heard a lot of rumors about Apple’s item-tracking AirTags this year. But despite four different special events across the year, the company didn’t launch them.

While we might have to wait for the iPhone maker to unveil its tags next year, a new report from Sammobile suggests that rival Samsung is already working on a competitive product called Galaxy Smart Tags.

The publication noted that the Indonesian Telecom Certification has approved the company’s application for this product. However, there aren’t many details available apart from that.

In October, the company announced a new service called SmartThings Find that uses Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to find phones, tablets, and earbuds. We can expect these upcoming trackers to utilize this standard to help you locate other items.

Thankfully, SmartThings Find is compatible with any Samsung device running Android 8 or above.That means millions of phones and tablets can benefit from this tech; whenever Samsung launches its Galaxy Smart Tags. So, whenever Samsung launches its Galaxy Smart Tags, owners of older devices could also use them to keep their belongings in check.

Samsung LTE tracker

This is not the first time the Korean tech giant will be releasing a tracker. In 2018, it had unveiled an LTE powered tracker — which you can still buy for $99.

We just need to sit back and watch if Samsung can beat Apple in this tag race by launching its product first.

