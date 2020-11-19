Blessed be the relaxation powers of a CBD bath bomb

Like much of the world, the Netherlands is going through a second lockdown. Admittedly, our shutdown hasn’t been intense as many others across the globe, but it still is uniquely stressful to be confined.

Then we have the mental impact of the past few months piling up — and it’s easy for everything to feel a bit much.

Which is why I’m stoked about discovering the joy of CBD bath bombs.

But let’s backtrack a little.

If you don’t know what CBD is (which is odd, because it’s been a health craze for years now), it’s the non-psychoactive element of marijuana. It’s an abbreviation of cannabidiol and the idea behind it is to get the positive benefits of weed, without getting stoned.

I’ve been on the fence about CBD for a little while. Whenever I used it, I definitely felt something, but I wasn’t sure about all these supposed health benefits. But I’m now a convert to the CBD bath bomb.

And let me tell you why. For the past few weeks, I’ve been exercising a lot and not sleeping particularly well. I’ve built up a series of aches and have been feeling progressively more frayed. So, I did the only logical thing: ran a bath, threw in a CBD bath bomb, and read a book.

This is where I sing Sade’s ‘Smooth Operator’

And you know what? It was magical.

The water went a rich red color, it had a pleasant smell, and it was deeply calming.

The CBD bath bomb (mine was from JustCBD) also included epsom salt, which was great for my weary muscles. And by the time I got out, I felt all loosey goosey.

In fact, I felt so relaxed I actually got an early night and had what I’d refer to as an “acceptable sleep” (a step up from recent nights).

Of course, if you’re feeling stressed out an anxious in these wild times, partaking in some self-care is vital. Go for a walk, step away from your phone. Hell, just take a regular bath if you have that options. As long as you’re looking after yourself, it’s all good.

But, personally, a CBD bath bomb was an ideal way to kick back, relax, and forget about the world. So, blessed be, CBD bath bomb, I shall be seeing you again soon.

