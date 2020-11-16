Zoom is getting rid of its 40-minute limit, but just for Thanksgiving

It being 2020 and all, there’s a good chance people won’t be meeting up with family for Thanksgiving –especially given newly rising cases in the US. Instead, many will likely have to turn to videoconferencing to at least some degree.

Zoom is aware of this reality, so the company announced it will remove its 40-minute time limit, just for Thanksgiving day.

Like many other professional videoconferencing apps, Zoom imposes a time limit for free users (because it has to get people to pay for more expensive tiers somehow). Google Meet has a 60-minute limit of its own, for instance.

Specifically, Zoom will lift the restriction from 12AM ET on November 26 to 6AM ET on November 27, which one hopes would cover any length of Thanksgivingvideo call.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

With Coronavirus diagnoses hitting record highs in the US, staying away from relatives this holiday may not necessarily be a bad thing; in some cases, it might be the best way to show you care.

