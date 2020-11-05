Google Stadia now lets you share games with your family group

Stadia, Google’s budding game-streaming service, is announcing a major new feature today: you can now share your games with family.

Family members will first need to set up a Google family group and a payment method; these are the same family groups Google already uses for Google Play apps and the like. Once they set up a Stadia account, they’ll be able to play shared games, even if they haven’t claimed the game on their account.

You’ll also be able to share games included with a Stadia Pro subscription, though these titles will of course no longer be available once you end that subscription.

One significant restriction is that two accounts can’t play the same game at once. That might be a problem should siblings want to, you know, play videogames together. It’s also a problem for ‘family’ groups consisting of a group of friends who may want to play the same title from different locations.

Still, it’s a nice feature that’s rare to find on other gaming services. Family sharing is rolling out starting today, but it may take a few days before it becomes active for your family group. For more on how to set up a family group for Stadia, you can check out Google’s support page here.

