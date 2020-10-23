WhatsApp now lets you mute a chat FOREVER — here’s how you can do it

WhatsApp‘s mute function has been a boon for many who’ve wanted to keep their notifications at bay. However, the maximum duration allowed for silencing these chats was one year.

So, if you were part of a pesky group of relatives that you couldn’t really leave, you had to perform the muting ritual once in a year. Now, the chat has rolled out an option to mute a conversation FOREVER. That’s right.

The company has replaced the 1-year muting option with Always, and that’s a smart thing to do. If you’re muting a chat for a year, it’s more likely that you would want to mute it till the end of the time.

You can now mute a chat forever 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 23, 2020

In case you don’t know how to mute a chat, here’s a quick guide:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Go to the chat you want to mute, and tap on the group or contact name.

Tap on the Mute option and select Always (or other options).

You can follow the same procedure for the WhatsApp for Web app. While you’re at it, you might also want to check our guide to send uncompressed images on WhatsApp.

