How to watch Apple’s iPhone 12 launch event live

It’s that time of year again — well, actually, it’s nearly a month past that time of year — when Apple typically launches its latest iPhone. That’s what happens when you’ve got a global pandemic delaying everything.

Apple is slated to unveil the iPhone 12 today, and word on the street is that it’ll have four models in the lineup.

The online-only event will take place and be streamed from Apple Park on October 13 at 10AM PT, 12PM CDT, 1PM ET, 7PM CEST, and 10:30PM IST. You can tune into the stream on Apple’s site via your browser at apple.com/apple-events, or this YouTube stream below (you can also click through to set a reminder for when the event will start):

As with Apple’s previous online events this year, it’ll be pre-recorded, and likely go faster than the live ones you might be used to.

So what can you expect? There are a bunch of rumors about new devices flying about, like pricey AirPods Studio headphones, and Tile-like AirTags to help you find your stuff. But we’re also hearing these may not be revealed at today’s event, and they might be delayed until next year instead. Follow our coverage for news and our takes from the event!

