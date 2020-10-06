Google rebrands G Suite to Workspace to bring Gmail, Docs, and Meet together

G Suite is no more. The Big G is rebranding the office service to Google Workspace in an effort to bring Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and more all in the same spot.

In an announcement on its blog, Google Workspace boss Javier Soltero says he hopes the new integrated experience will help “teams collaborate more effectively.” As part of the new user interface, users will now be able to dynamically create and work on documents with guests in Chat rooms.

That’s not the only update, though. You’ll now also be able to preview linked files directly in Docs, Sheets, and Slides without having to open a new tab. Google is also giving you the ability to easily @mention someone in a document — similarly to how the feature works in Gmail.

Each time you do that, a smart chip will show the person’s contact details and offer suggestions like reaching out to that individual via chat, email, or video.

The Mountain View giant first began toying around with the integrated experience a few weeks back when it started fusing Meet, Tasks, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides with Gmail. It also rolled out a picture-in-picture solution that made it possible to video-call someone straight from Gmail.

In fact, the company is extending the picture-in-picture interface to Docs, Sheets, and Slides as part of the new Workspace offering.

In addition to the rebranding, Google is also rejigging its offerings with a new Business Plan tier, which focuses on enhanced security and device management. The Business plan will run you $12 per user, sitting right in the middle between the $6 Basic tier and the $25 Enterprise option.

The move also puts Google in much closer competition with Microsoft Office, but it remains to be seen if Workspace can cut into its userbase.

The new Workspace should already be available to all paying customers, with plans to extend it consumers “in the coming months.”

I just hope Gmail stays pure.

