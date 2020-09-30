Apple might not include earbuds with your iPhone 12

By removing the power brick from the Apple Watch 6 box, Apple all but confirmed that it might not supply a power adapter with the iPhone 12. Now, a code change in iOS 14.2 suggests that you might not get wired earbuds with the lightning port in the box either.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple made a minor change in a recent update to the iOS codebase, changing “supplied headphones” to “headphones” in the section that mentions suggestions to reduce RF exposure. The new text reads:

To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories.

However, this is not exactly the first time we’re hearing about Apple removing the wired earbuds from the retail package. In May, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the company might take this step to further encourage sales of the company’s wireless AirPods.

While a lot of people might be using AirPods or other wireless audio solutions, many are still sticking to Apple’s wired buds, including US presidential candidate Joe Biden. These people might be disappointed to learn that the company won’t pack them with iPhones anymore.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Usually, Apple unveils its new iPhones in September. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the launch was postponed. New rumors suggest that the company might announce the iPhone 12 on October 13 or October 14. We’ll keep an eye out for you, and update you as soon as we hear anything.

