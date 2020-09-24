OnePlus’ new charger can fill its upcoming flagship in 39 minutes

OnePlus today unveiled its new fast-charging technology called Warp Charge 65. The company claims that its new 65W charger will fully charge the upcoming OnePlus 8T’s 3,900 mAh battery in just 39 minutes.

On top of that, if you don’t have time to fully juice up your phone, you can charge 58% battery in just 15 minutes.

The OnePlus 8T will ship with twin battery configuration so it can charge faster. In earlier OnePlus phones, a single battery used to charge at 30W. But with new the setup, the phone charge at a higher power rate. OnePlus has embedded 12 temperature sensors in the device to charge it without heating up.

The company said that its new power adapter has a dual-end USB-C port design that supports all previous OnePlus charging protocols. So, you’d be able to charge other OnePlus devices quickly as well. The charger has an additional encryption chip to ensure the safety of the devices.

In addition to that, the power brick also supports 45W USB-PD charging, so you can juice up laptops, tablets, and phones of other brands.

It’s unclear at the moment if the OnePlus 8T will also support 45W USB-PD charging. That would help the device charge faster if you don’t have a supporting OnePlus charger handy. Notably, the firm’s earlier devices didn’t have native support for the USB-PD standard.

OnePlus’ cousin company, Oppo, released a phone with a 65W charger last year. But it’s not apparent that OnePlus has taken any inspiration from Oppo’s SuperVooc charging standard.

The Chinese phone maker is set to unveil its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14.

