Report: Apple’s iPhone 12 event will probably be on October 13

Apple had a plethora of devices to reveal last week, but one set of omissions stood out: for the first time in years, the company did not announce an iPhone in September. Just another consequence of coronavirus.

Still, we do know the iPhone 12 is still on the way this year, and a variety of rumors have coalesced around one date: October 13.

According to MacRumors, “an employee at a UK cellular carrier” shared the date with the publication, claiming Apple would launch pre-orders at the conclusion of the event and that the phones would be available October 16.

MacRumors notes that the source might’ve confused pre-order and launch date timelines, as such timing would be unusual. Apple normally delivers phones a week after launch, and other sources have pointed to October 23 availability. It’s also

In any case, an October 13 date seems likely. Apple consistently holds events on Tuesdays, usually within the first two weeks of a month. October 13 has also been shared by AppleInsider and leaker Jon Prosser, although the latter’s leaks are occasionally unreliable.

Leaks up to this point suggest we’ll be seeing as many as four models: the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a newfangled iPhone 12 ‘mini.’

That last one is a bit surprising considering the 2020 iPhone SE launched not that long ago. One would think that device would occupy the small-form-factor market, but apparently, Apple wants to bring a more high-end (and expensive, probably) model to the fore. I love small phones, so I’m all for it.

These are all rumors, so without concrete evidence, take the dates with a grain of salt. In any case, if the October 13 date pans out, Apple should be making an announcement within the next week or two. It won’t be long until we find out more.

