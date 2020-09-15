The $279 Apple Watch SE is an affordable(-ish) wearable for iPhone users

In addition to the new Watch Series 6, Apple today announced the Watch SE, a more affordable update to its wearable line. It comes in at $279, making it significantly cheaper than the $399 Series 6.

Like the Series 6, it features Apple’s new S5 chip, which promises 20 percent higher performance than its predecessor. It features all the same tracking capabilities as its more expensive sibling, sans the fancy new blood oxygen sensor. That means you get a waterproofing, heart rate and VO2 Max tracking, sleep monitoring, fall detection, and more. And as with other Apple Watch options, you can choose Bluetooth or cellular options.

Though the lower price is appreciated, it’s worth noting Apple is still selling the Watch Series 3 for less at $199 — and it still does most of what the SE does. The SE does have a 30 percent larger screen with thinner bezels — not to mention the 2x faster processor — but the Series 3 is still a good option who those who don’t need the latest and greatest.

The Apple Watch SE begins pre-orders today, with the devices becoming available this Friday, September 18.

Developing….

