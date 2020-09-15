Apple removes the charger from the Watch’s box — the iPhone is probably next

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE today. With that, the company said that it’s removing the USB adapter it provides with the Watch in the box.

The Cupertino-based firm said that the reason is environmental. It claimed this step will save the carbon equivalent of over 50,000 cars per year. That means Apple must be making millions of these chargers to ship with the Watch.

This move will fuel the rumors that the iPhone 12 will also not ship with a power adapter.

If you’re an iPhone user, there’s a chance you already have a lightning cable, but Apple Watch chargers might not be as common as those. So, I don’t know if Apple will save as much carbon it claims.

Also, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are priced at $399 and $279 respectively. As we know, the company’s accessories are not cheap, so you might have to shell out some extra bucks to buy an adapter if you don’t have one.

