Apple One’s pricing is too tempting not to subscribe

Apple announced its subscription bundle Apple One today that combines the goods many of its services. It has individual and family tier in over 100 countries that combine subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 or 200GB of iCloud storage depending on the plan.

The individual plan costs $14.95 per month and the family plan costs $19.95 per month in the US. Apple has priced the bundle in such a way that you might at least want to try it, even if you don’t use all of the services available.

In the US, the combination of three services with 50GB costs $20.96 per month. So, the whole bundle can save you a few bucks.

In India, the individual plan costs ₹165 ($2.27) and Apple claims that I will save ₹177 ($2.40) monthly. That seems tempting. However, I’m already in a family plan friends for Apple Music with costs ₹149 ($2.02) a month. And all of us pay for ₹99 ($1.34) per month Apple Arcade subscription separately.

The family Apple One plan costs ₹365 ($4.96) per month in India. So makes sense for us to switch to the family plan even if we don’t watch much Apple TV+.

The only time this subscription bundle doesn’t make sense for someone is when they don’t use Apple Music. At this moment, Apple TV+ doesn’t hold as much value as other streaming services, so you’re better of paying for Arcade and iCloud storage separately.

However, Apple is offering a 30-day free trial for any service you’re not part of to check if you want to continue the bundle or pay for these services separately.

If you are in the Apple ecosystem, it makes sense to at least give Apple One a go, and if you’re sharing some of these services with your family, the offer might be too tempting to refuse.

