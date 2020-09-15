Apple launches redesigned iPad Air with A14 chip — color me excited

Apple launched the iPad Air today with an iPad Pro like-design priced at $599. The new tablet is the first device to feature Apple’s new 5nm A14 chip –– beating the iPhone 12.

The new iPad features a 10.9-inch liquid retina screen with a 2360×1640 resolution. The screen also supports P3 wide color gamut, offering more colors on the screen.

Instead of providing FaceID, Apple will provide a new TouchID on the power button. It has a USB-C port for charging and data transfer and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

The new iPad Air features a 12-megapixel rear camera used in the iPad Pro with 4K video recording capability. Plus, it sports a 7-megapixels FaceTime HD snapper on the front.

There are also stereo speakers on the device when you hold it in the landscape mode. These can be really useful if you’re watching Netflix or YouTube.

Apple said the new iPad Air is compatible with smart accessories such as Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard covers.

The redesigned iPad Air will be available in the US starting next month and it starts at $599. You can buy it in five colors, or as Apple says, finishes. Personally, the blue one is my favorite.

As a comparison, the new iPad Pro 11-inch model costs $799. So a lot of people might want to grab this new iPad Air at a cheaper price and a new chip.

