Apple might not unveil new iPhones tomorrow — but here’s some exciting stuff you can expect

Apple is holding its annual event tomorrow, and just like everyone else, we got excited that we will get to see new iPhones and other devices. However, it seems that won’t be the case after all. No iPhone 12 just yet.

Mark Gurman and Jon Prosser both said that we won’t see a new iPhone, and both of them agree on very few things. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t get to see some exciting devices. Here’s what you can expect from tomorrow’s Apple event:

Two new Apple Watches

Apple will release two watches this time: the Apple Watch 6 and an affordable model (the Apple Watch SE?) to replace the Apple Watch 3 and compete with the likes of Fitbit.

According to rumors, the company will release the Watch 6 in a new all-blue color. Plus, it’ll introduce fast charging — as indicated in the tweet below — to both of the new watches to aid WatchOS 7’s sleep tracking ability.

quick charge for Apple （ ） — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

The rumored Apple Watch SE will expectedly sport Apple Watch 4’s design and will not ship with the ECG monitoring feature.

Bezel-less iPad

Apple’s iPad Pros have had this sexy design with minimal bezels. But the good old iPad Air is still stuck with old aesthetics. That might be changing this year as the company plans to introduce a bezel-less iPad Air.

Credit: 91Mobiles Leaked design of the 8th gen iPad

According to a leaked manual, the new iPad will have a 10.8-inch screen and USB-C port. It might not have the latest processor and the Face ID assembly for unlocking the device.

AirTags, Homepod, and subscriptions

Apple’s Tile-like item trackers have been rumored for a while. But we might finally see them at the event for the first time. According to Nikkei Asian Review, the company has already started producing these devices. It might also support an ultra-wide band for more accuracy than Bluetooth.

See you tomorrow 👀 😘 pic.twitter.com/gMPQbs5gZV — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 14, 2020

Plus, we might get a glimpse of a more affordable HomePod that’s likely to be smaller than the original speaker.

There’s also a possibility that Apple might announce an Apple One subscription that ties up its services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+. The base version might just have the Music and TV+ bundle, with layers about it offering more services at a higher price. And with Apple increasing its service portfolio over the last couple of years, it makes sense to offer a package like Amazon Prime.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all announcements, so stay tuned to Plugged for all the action from the Apple Event.

Did you know we have an online event about product design coming up? Join the Sprint track at TNW2020 to explore the latest trends and emerging best practices in product development.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.