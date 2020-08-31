The next standard iPad might finally ditch its bezels

While Apple‘s iPad Pro line proudly offers top-notch features among tablets like nearly bezel-less screens and Face ID, other iPads still have big bezels on the front and an age-old design. But that might be about to change with this year’s iPad refresh.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the 8th-generation iPad will feature a 10.8-inch screen and a shared design scheme with the new iPad Pros. Plus, the new device will have a USB-C port, a smart connector for keyboards and other accessories, and a magnet for Apple Pencil on the side. Exciting.

Credit: 91Mobiles Leaked design of the 8th gen iPad

In May, revered Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said that Apple will release a 10.8-inch iPad and a 9-inch iPad Air this year. This new design schematic leak fuels the fire of that rumor as we near Apple’s next hardware launch event.

It’s been more than a year since my old iPad mini 2 conked out, and I am in the market for a new tablet. While iPad Pros are great for power users or folks who might want to get some work done, I just want a tablet as an auxiliary device to my laptop and phones.

I’d use it to play casual games, watch some videos, read long articles , and eBooks while my bottom is plonked on my sofa or my bed. So a tablet with nice screen and not too huge frame that I can hold in one hand is ideal. I’ve haven’t bought an iPad in the hopes of Apple refreshing the design and introducing USB-C connectivity to its non-Pro series. And finally, this might be happening.

91Mobiles’ report claims that the new iPad will sport Face ID. However, a recently leaked manual suggested that Apple might integrate Touch ID with the power button on the side. I’m not really bothered by either decision if I get the new screen design.

Tipster Jon Prosser claimed that Apple might announce these new iPads through a press release next month. I can’t wait for it.

