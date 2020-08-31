Lenovo’s Yoga 9i brings updated specs and a leather chassis

Lenovo‘s Yoga laptops are some of the OG 2-in-1 laptops, popularizing the 360-degree hinge seen in so many models today. The company has since consistently built some of the best-regarded convertibles, and today it announced the latest in the family, the Yoga 9i, in 14 and 15-inch sizes.

The star of the show us perhaps the Yoga Slim 9i — confusingly known as the IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America — a more svelte take on the lineup. A 14-inch laptop clad in black genuine leather, the laptop is just 13.9 mm (0.54 in) thick and weighs 1.26 kg (2.77 lbs). Why someone would want their gadgets wrapped in dead cow skin is beyond me, but you do you. If that’s not your thing, leather is optional on the standard 14-inch model and not available on the 15-inch one.

The laptops can be configured with a 4K IPS touchscreen with 90 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and 500 nits of brightness for Dolby Vision support. On the Slim 9i, this top configuration can also be configured with curved edges that replicate the light curvature you see on many flagship phones. This doesn’t seem to affect the panel itself, but rather the sliver of border surrounding it.

And while all the laptops feature Dolby Atmos sound, the Yoga 14 and 15 are a little more versatile than the Slim 9i in that speakers are placed in the rotating hinge, allowing the laptops to sound the same whether you are using them laptop or tablet mode. The 14 and 15-inch models also come with an active stylus built-in.

Unsurprisingly, the laptops come with the latest guts from Intel. If you need more power, the 15-inch model is the obvious choice, equipped with up to a Core i9 HK-series processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB of PCIe storage, and an Nvidia 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU (the smaller models use Intel’s Xe graphics architecture. The laptops also feature Thunderbolt 4 ports and 13, 18, or 20 hours of battery life on the 15, 14, and slim models, respectively.

The 14 and 15-inch Yoga models will be available in October starting at $1,399 and $1,799 respectively. The Slim model arrives a month later, starting at $1,599. These are just a few of the products Lenovo is announcing today; you can read more over on Lenovo‘s press releases here and here.

