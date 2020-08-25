Nintendo reportedly planning a beefed-up Switch console for 2021

Nintendo might be quietly working on a souped up Switch console — but you probably won’t be able to get it until next year.

The Japanese game-maker is expected to put out an upgraded model of its console and a lineup of new games in 2021, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. This practically means the holiday season will be wide open for competitors like PlayStation and Xbox, both of which are slated to drop new consoles around the end of the year.

The revamped model is expected to receive a hardware bump, but the specs remain unclear for now. One thing we can count on, though, is more computing power and support for 4K graphics.

As far as new titles go, the releases will cater to a wide range of players, “from casual gamers seeking small doses of escapism to more devoted fans putting in marathon gaming sessions,” Bloomberg notes.

Nintendo has already sold over 61 million units since its launch in March 2017, enjoying a healthy boost in sales during the coronavirus lockdown, largely thanks to smash-hit Animal Crossing. In fact, the company struggled to keep up with demand, which is a good problem to have these days.

Bloomberg’s report backs up previous rumors of a new Switch, which first cropped up on Monday following a report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News.

