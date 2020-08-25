Apple might finally open its online store in India next month

Apple will finally open an online store in India next month to sell its devices, according to a report from Bloomberg. The report notes that the Cupertino-based firm aims to launch the store just before the festive season of Diwali to take advantage of heavy customer spending.

The company has sold iPhones, iPads, and Macs in India through third-party retailers, including Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, till now. This will be the first time it will have its own ecommerce channel for devices.

Earlier this year, CEO Tim Cook said that the company will open an online store this year in India, followed by a physical store the next year. We’ve asked Apple to provide more details, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

The company is also doubling down on production efforts in the country as it has started assembling the new iPhone SE 2020 locally. Plus, the firm is reportedly aiming to make it’s upcoming iPhone 12 in India by mid-2021 and create 10,000 jobs in the southern state of Karnataka.

Apple dominated India’s premium market with almost 50% market share in Q2 2020, thanks to the stellar sales of the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. However, its overall market share is less than 5% in the country.

