How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 event

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked events are some of the biggest events in the tech world, matched only by the likes of Apple and Google. But in the year 2020 of coronavirus, physical tech events have almost all been canceled, and Samsung is hosting its first-ever virtual Unpacked event.

The event will take place on August 5, at 7AM PT / 10AM ET/ 4PM CEST / 7:30PM IST. Samsung will be streaming the announcement right from its homepage on Samsung.com.

It’s expected to be a bit of a doozy too, with Samsung planning to announce five major pieces of hardware. The biggest one of these, of course, is the Galaxy Note 20; the latest in the series has launched in the second half of the year for several generations now. The other big one is the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with which Samsung will want to avoid the durability issues of its beleaguered predecessor.

Phones aside, Samsung is also expected to announce the new Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Tab S7, and the Galaxy Watch 3; you can read more about the expected announcements in our post here.

