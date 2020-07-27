Qualcomm says its Quick Charge 5 fills 50% of your phone’s battery in 5 minutes

Qualcomm today announced its new fast-charging technology called the Qualcomm Quick Charging 5 (QC 5). This company claimed that this new standard will charge your 4,500mAh phone from 0 to 50% in five minutes, and to 100% in under 15 minutes.

The chipmaker said that QC 5 will be available on devices with Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865+, and future high-end chipsets. The standard will support chargers with a power rating of more than 100W.

Xiaomi has already committed to launching devices with QC 5. Zhang Lei, Mi Phone vice president and hardware R&D general manager at the company, said more Xioami users will be able to enjoy high-speed charging experiences with Qualcomm’s new tech:

Xiaomi has always been committed to proactively driving the adoption of new technologies and accelerating the fulfillment of enhanced experiences. In the future, more Xiaomi users will be able to enjoy high-speed, safe and superior charging experiences enabled by Quick Charge 5

The company says this new solution is up to 4 times faster and 10 degrees cooler than the previous generation. In its demo device, Qualcomm used two batteries to drive up voltage and charge them in series.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5

Plenty of phone makers have recently announced new fast-charging tech, but they’re either in concept stage or will be limited to a few phones of that brand. Earlier this month, Oppo unveiled 125W SuperVooc charging and Vivo announced its 120W fast charging solution. Xiaomi has also received certification in China for a 120W charger.

So Qualcomm’s new charging solution will potentially reach more customers. More than 35 devices support the Qualcomm Quick Charging 4 and 4+. Plus, third-party accessory makers such as Belkin also so make chargers using this standard. Hopefully, we’ll see support for QC 5 in even more processors and phones.

Qualcomm said devices with support for QC5 will launch in the third quarter of 2020.

