Oppo’s 125W charger promises to fill your phone in 20 mins — we just don’t know when

Oppo has announced a new fast-charging technology today that can charge your phone in 20 minutes. But don’t get excited just yet. The company’s 125W charging technology is still in the demo stage. So, we won’t get that sweet charging speed soon.

This new charger uses a type-C to type-C cable to deliver 6.5A at 20V. Which means it can fully charge the phone with 4,000 mAh battery in just 20 minutes. If you want a quick boost, this charger can juice up 41% of the charge in just 5 minutes.

In terms of charging power, Oppo‘s new tech is probably the fastest for phones at the moment. Earlier this week, Vivo announced its 120W tech and Xiaomi is also expected to announce 120W charging.

The Chinese phone maker says it has developed new technology in such a manner that it doesn’t have to increase the charger size as compared to its previous-gen 65W charger.

While we don’t have the commercial phone yet, the firm said it’ll use a double 6C cell with a “breakthrough battery ratio” for efficient charging.

In addition to this, Oppo announced a 65W SuperVOOC wireless charging standard that’s also compatible with Qi standards. Plus, the company is releasing two small-sized 50W and 110W mini-chargers powered by GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology.

