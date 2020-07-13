What was the better investment in 1985: Super Mario Bros or Apple stock?

Wanna hear something disgusting? A vintage copy of Super Mario Bros. on the NES was just sold at auction for $114,000.

Admittedly, it’s one of the most influential games ever (it introduces Mario to the world) and the specific copy was given a 9.4 grading, which means it’s in near-perfect condition. Oh, and there’s some weird technicality about a cardboard hanger tag that makes it super rare. But still… $114,000?

This got me thinking — how good of an investment would it have been buying a copy of Super Mario Bros. and leaving it somewhere safe for 20-odd years? Well, I’m going to find out.

After a bit of consideration, I decided that the best thing to compare it to is Apple stock. The Cupertino company has been the darling of investors for years now, with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owning $91.3 billion of it, making up 43% of its portfolio.

So, let’s find out which would’ve been a better investment.

I couldn’t find a specific US release date, but Super Mario Bros. was launched in Japan on September 13, 1985 — so I’m going to use this date.

After a bit of digging, I found the rough price range of NES games from a print issue of Electronic Games Monthly:

Now, as Super Mario Bros. was a flagship title, let’s just assume that it was one of the most expensive games on the NES. That means it would’ve had a retail cost of $49.99.

Next? Well, we need to find out how much Apple stock cost on September 13, 1985. Which I did:

It closed at $0.281250 on that day, meaning $49.99 worth of it would leave us with 177.74 Apple stocks.

Not bad at all.

In terms of dates, the $114,000 copy of Super Mario Bros. sold on July 10, 2020. At close on the same day, a single Apple stock was worth $383.679993.

This means your 177.74 Apple stocks were worth $68,196.14 last Friday. Oof.

Yep, the mint condition copy of Super Mario Bros. is worth $45,803.86 more than all those sweet, delicious stocks.

But don’t tear up your investment portfolio just yet (I know how close you were), as this is a bit of a blip for two reasons: one, the rarity of this specific copy of the game and two, stock splits.

Let’s look at the rarity first.

A bit of browsing on Price Charting shows that even an unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. normally only goes for, on average, $298.26.

Of course, there’s a fair amount of variation here and none of these new copies were officially graded, but hey, it gives us an idea.

So yeah, if you were thinking of heading to your parents’ loft to try and find that beat-up copy you used to play with your siblings, and make a killing, you might be disappointed.

Now, onto the stock splits.

Basically, this is what happens when a company divides its existing shares so there are more of them. Apple has done this four times since 1985. The long and short of it meaning that if you held 177 when Super Mario Bros. was released, you’d actually have 9,912 now.

So, rather than the $68,196.14 we mentioned earlier, you’d actually be sitting on $3,803,036.09*.

Which — in case you were wondering — is quite a lot more than $114,000.

Anyway, let’s wrap this up and answer the question: what was the better investment in 1985 out of Super Mario Bros. and Apple stock? If you’re a boring stock splitter tracker, then Apple, easily.

But if you love to ride free and easy on the wind? With truly basic (read: incorrect) maths? Then Super Mario Bros.

Yes, it’s a shame, but I think what I want to say is this: suck it, Buffett.

*Note: I didn’t account for dividends because, literally, you cannot make me. Just be happy with what you’ve got.

