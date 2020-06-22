Apple will now show a small popup notifications for calls — and I’m into it

I’ve been using the iPhone as my primary phone for the last couple of years. And whenever I use Android phones for review, I realize that a lot of them allow popup notification for calls, so I don’t have to leave what I’m doing.

Apple is finally allowing this in its latest update for iPad and iOS. Today, at WWDC, the company announced that you’ll now see a smaller notification on top of your screen when you’ll get a call.

This notification will show you who’s calling and will allow you to quickly accept or reject it — all while continuing to engage with the app that’s open on your screen. That’s very neat.

Now, the next time someone calls while I’m playing an engaging game, such as Trivia Royale, I don’t have to lose my progress. Well done, Apple.

