Bose might be making a QC 35 II gaming headset — and I’m all for it

The Bose QC 35 II is one of those products that will remain a default choice of headphones for people who need noise cancellation. Now, the company might be thinking of adding a gaming element to it.

According to sleuths at 9to5Google, a code snippet in the Bose Connect app hints an unreleased “QC35 II Gaming Headset,” including an instructional video of the product. The report says the rumored headset‘s codename is Tibbers, a tribute to a League of Legends character.

The app latest version (12.0) contains code that hints towards a microphone attachment that plugs into the QC 35 II through the aux slot:

<string name=”tour_tibbers_text_2″>Plug the microphone into the AUX port on the bottom of the left earcup, then plug the cable into your gaming system.</string>

This is a classic configuration for gaming headsets that makes it easier to chat with your teammates or other players in the game through microphone.

The code also suggests that the headset‘s Bluetooth connection will be disabled when you connect the microphone attachment.

It’s not clear at the moment if Bose will create a new model for this gaming product, or just release a microphone accessory to complement the current crop of headsets. The QC 35 II was originally priced at $349. However, after the arrival of its successor the Bose 700, it’s selling anywhere from $249 to $299. Given Razer’s gaming headsets are placed between $129 to $229, The QC 35 II Gaming Headset might cost more than $300.

Bose currently doesn’t have a gaming headset in its product portfolio, so this will be a nice options for gamers who prefer the company’s sound signature. I, for one, can’t wait for this headset.

