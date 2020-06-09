Google promises to improve the Pixel Buds’ connectivity problems ‘in the coming weeks’

When it comes to design, features, price, and usability, Google’s 2020 Pixel Buds get almost everything right. As I wrote in my review, they’re Android‘s first real alternative to Apple’s AirPods, and one of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy.

But try as I might to offer useful insights for buyers, a single user’s limited review period does not always translate to long-term experience. Case in point: many users have complained about connectivity issues plaguing their new Pixel Buds, including frequent cutouts, and uneven volume. Now Google has acknowledged the issue and promises improvements are on the way.

As spotted by 9to5Google, a Google employee has promised a fix is on the way on the company’s support forums. The employee says the company has identified some problems, and the updates will:

Decrease instances of phone call cut outs

Improve auto-recovery when one or both earbuds lose connection

Improve media playback stability for phones that have software audio encoding

There’s no word on when the update will arrive other than “in the coming weeks.” However, a separate update coming this week will also reduce the hiss and statics some users are experiencing.

The Pixel Buds remain my daily driver since my review. While I occasionally suffer from cutouts on the Pixel Buds – specifically, an odd issue where they disconnect while turning my head – they have still been more solid than other true wireless headphones.

That makes me worry the connectivity issues may be hardware-related rather than software, but hopefully Google can send out an update that improves connection quality for all Pixel Buds users with overall negative and positive experiences alike.

