You can finally customize your Mac in India – but it’s cumbersome

Until now, Apple has been selling preconfigured Macs — MacBooks and iMacs — in India. Now, the company will let you choose specs such as processor, RAM, and storage according to your need — but it’s not straightforward.

Apple sells all of its devices through authorized resellers. So, you’ll need to contact a reseller to order a MacBook or iMac according to your configuration, and they’ll ship it to you in four to five weeks after you place an order.

You can visit Apple’s website to compare different versions of Macs and look at all possible specs such as processor, RAM, storage, and graphics card. This is useful for people with specific needs, if you’re a photographer, you might want more storage onboard, or if you crunch a lot of numbers, you might want to more processing power.

Earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company plans to launch its online store in the country this year. These options might come in handy, and allow people to directly place orders whenever the Cupertino-based company eventually launches the store.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.