The Poco F2 Pro is the Xiaomi K30 Pro with a new name

Poco, a Xiaomi spin-off brand, launched its second flagship — called the Poco F2 Pro — today. This is the company’s third device after it first launched the $300 Pocophone F1 in 2018.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi spun off Poco into an independent sub-brand. It also launched a $180 phone called the Poco X2 with a 120Hz display.

The F2 Pro starts at €499 ($541), and features a full HD screen with no notch and a pop-up selfie camera. The phone borrows a lot of specifications from its cousin the Xiaomi K30 Pro. Here’s the full spec sheet:

Specifications

Display : 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen

: 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB Rear camera: 64-megapixel main sensor + 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor + 5-megapixel telemacro sensor

64-megapixel main sensor + 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor + 5-megapixel telemacro sensor Front camera: 20-megapixel

20-megapixel Internal storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage)

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Battery: 4,700 mAh with 30W fast charging support

4,700 mAh with 30W fast charging support Software: Android 10

The Poco F2 Pro’s 6GB+128 GB version is priced at €499 ($541) and the 8GB+256GB version is priced at €599 ($650).

developing…

