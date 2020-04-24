Some OnePlus 8 Pro users are complaining about problems with their displays

Earlier this month, OnePlus launched its new devices: the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. As customers begin to receive their pre-ordered OnePlus 8 Pro units, some of them have faced annoying issues such as green tint and crushed blacks with their screens.

These issues came to the fore when multiple people pointed them out on Reddit and the OnePlus Forum. One of the chief complaints is a green tint across the screen when you look at it in dark conditions.

Plus, there’s an issue of crushed blacks. This refers to grainy artifacts around what should be blacks or dark areas of an image. Moreover, there are issues of color uniformity across the screen

Credit: WhateverSuitsU/OnePlus Forum Crushed blacks on OnePlus 8 Pro screen

In a statement, the company said that the green tint issue will be fixed in the next update without specifying a release date for it:

OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and will issue updates as soon as they are ready. Regarding the green tint, we are working to resolve this in our next OTA.

If you’ve bought a new OnePlus 8 Pro device, this thread on Reddit takes you through steps for checking the display for the aforementioned issues.

At the moment, we don’t know how many customers are affected by it. But if you’re skeptical about buying the phone because of these issues, you might want to wait for a fresher batch.

