Apple launches the new iPhone SE with home button

Apple has just released its iPhone SE (2020) — a sequel to the 2016 iPhone SE. The much-awaited compact phone has a 4.7-inch screen and a starting price tag of $399.

The phone was earlier rumored to release in March. However, the coronavirus pandemic pushed likely the launch date. Now it’s finally here, so let’s dive into the specs.

The SE 2020 edition looks just like the iPhone 8 with a home button and Touch ID instead of Face ID. It’s powered by the company’s latest A13 processor, meaning it’ll a significantly more punch than it’s predecessor.

It has a 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 7-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

developing…

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.