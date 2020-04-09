Report: The Pixel 4a’s specs have all been revealed, but there’s no XL version

The Pixel 4a – Google’s budget take on the Pixel 4 – has leaked extensively by now, but there are still a few tidbits to clear up. A report by 9to5Google goes into detail about the device, claiming to have “confirmed all of the Pixel 4a’s specs — including the fact there will be no XL model this time around.

The 4a is expected to have a 5.8-inch, 2340 x 1080 screen and come with a plastic body. It’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 730, and will have Google’s custom Titan M security chip. There is, however, no Pixel Neural Core to help with image processing and AI tasks. There’s 6GB of RAM onboard and 64 and 128GB storage configurations.

The battery is pegged at 3,080 mAh, but there’s no wireless charging on board. The camera will purportedly use a 12.2 MP primary sensor and an 8MP camera on the front. These seem to be nothing special, but as we know, the magic of Google’s cameras is in the software.

Notably, there’s apparently no XL model this time, which lines up with previous rumors. But hey, at least the device will still come with a headphone jack.

While the 9to5Google report does not provide an estimated release date, it notes the device was originally to be announced on May 12. That was the plan before, you know, coronavirus became a pandemic. But TechDroider posted a photo of the device’s packaging, adding to evidence the device could be launching sooner rather than later.

Google Pixel 4a is On It's Way… pic.twitter.com/rJclXg1Yqo — TechDroider (@techdroider) April 9, 2020

Add the fact a previous reliable leak pointed to a $399 starting price, and it seems the only thing left to reveal is a firm release date.

