Gadgets for humans

It’s official: The OnePlus 8 series will be revealed April 14

OnePlus Mclaren Ivan Mehta

We knew the time was coming soon, but OnePlus today revealed the OnePlus 8 series will be announced on April 14 at 11AM ET.

The teaser refers to the OnePlus 8 ‘series,’ seemingly confirming earlier comments from CEO Pete Lau that we’d see both a regular and a ‘Pro’ version of the phone. This is somewhat in contrast to last year, where OnePlus had a somewhat convoluted release tactic, in which different configurations of the phones were released in different regions.

So far, OnePlus has confirmed 5G capabilities and a 120Hz display. Leaks have pointed to the expected spec bumps in the processor and memory department, as well as some snazzy new colors:

The reveal will be held online only, which isn’t totally unusual for OnePlus, but the company has held local events the past couple of years. The ongoing coronavirus epidemic has, of course, complicated matters, so you can watch the stream on OnePlus’ website here. Stay tuned to TNW for more as the launch approaches.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.

Published March 30, 2020 — 22:33 UTC

Napier Lopez
Napier Lopez

March 30, 2020 — 22:33 UTC

Corona coverage

Read our daily coverage on how the tech industry is responding to the coronavirus and subscribe to our weekly newsletter Coronavirus in Context.

For tips and tricks on working remotely, check out our Growth Quarters articles here or follow us on Twitter.