How to watch Huawei’s P40 launch live on March 26

After months of rumors, speculation, and coronavirus-induced uncertainty, Huawei has revealed it will host a livestream event for its upcoming P40 family of smartphones on March 26.

While the date isn’t totally new – it had popped up on Huawei’s Weibo last week – we now have official confirmation the P40 will be revealed then and that the event will be publicly livestreamed. The event will begin at 13:00 GMT/9:00 AM ET, and Huawei says the event will be streamed in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic, and Russian.

Huawei is using the tagline ‘Visionary Photography’ to market the phone, suggesting that once again the company is placing a strong emphasis on the camera. A massive leak on German site WinFuture shows off the sleek new design and points to the expected spec bumps, including a Kirin 990 5G chipset and 90Hz display refresh rate.

Unfortunately, it appears to still be missing Google apps due to the ongoing trade war between the US and China, but the hardware should be nothing to scoff at.

You can watch the stream on YouTube in English with the embedded video below, or by clicking here. We’ll be covering the launch as it happens, so stay tuned to TNW for more.

