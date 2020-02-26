Fujifilm unveils the X-T4, its new and improved flagship mirrorless camera

After the announcement of its new and improved X100V compact camera, Fujifilm has unveiled its flagship mirrorless shooter, the X-T4.

True to the “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” adage, the Japanese manufacturer has changed little about the camera on the outside — not that this is a problem, factoring in the excellent built quality of its predecessor, the X-T3. That said, there are some minor tweaks, like sleeker, sharper edges, similar to the path Fujifilm took with the X100V.

The biggest improvements are on the inside. The X-T4 finally gets built in image stabilization, which should make the device a lot more useful for video. Fujifilm relies on a five-axis in-body image stabilization mechanism that it says will deliver up to 6.5 stops of stabilization.

It’s also got an additional anti-shake technology the company calls digital image stabilization, which should make footage even smoother — at the cost of a 10% crop. Still, videographers will likely appreciate at least having the option.

It’s also worth noting the dual stabilization system should make it easier to use Fujifilm’s prime lenses (some of which don’t sport stabilization tech) for video too.

It goes without saying the camera still shoots 4K video at 60 frames per second. It’s also got a slow motion feature that lets you record 1080P footage at 240 frames per second — about 10 times slower than normal footage.

The X-T4 can also shoot up to 15 frames per second with the mechanical shutter, which is a nice boost from its predecessor’s 11 frames per second burst capabilities. That ought to put to the test its new battery, which promises up to 500 shots per charge. Of course, the downside to a new battery is that you can no longer use the NP-W126S model which powered the X-T2 and the X-T3.

The disappointing bit there’s no changes in the sensor. The X-T4 appears to house the same sensor as the X-T3, so don’t expect any improvements in maximum resolution.

Fujifilm has been on a roll this year. The X-T4 marks the third major release in the past three months, including the X-T200 and the X100V.

The X-T4 is slated to drop in April. It’ll run you $1,699, but there’ll also be lens kit versions that might save you some cash (unless you already own the lenses, of course). It’ll be available in silver and black — I’m personally more of a fan of the latter.

