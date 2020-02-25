Apple might launch an ARM-based Mac with its own chipset in 2021

We’ve been hearing rumors about Apple releasing an ARM-based Mac for a few years. Now, we might get to see the device in flesh the next year. Renowned Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, said yesterday the tech giant is set to launch an ARM-based Mac with its own chipset in 2021.

In 2018, Kuo predicted that by 2020-21, Apple will move away from Intel chips for Macs, and build its own chipset. The analyst’s new prediction resonated with it, and added the company is looking to release the product in the coming 12-18 months.

The company already designs indigenous chips for the iPhone. Last July, it bought Intel’s modem business to stop relying on Qualcomm to supply components for its flagship phone.

So, Apple is quite experienced when it comes to making chips. However, we’ll have to see how the company tweaks its powerful A-series chips to make them work for Macs.

Kuo also added Apple has been aggressively investing in research after the coronavirus outbreak to fuel the development of 5nm chips. He noted that the company wants to power this year’s 5G iPhone, a new iPad, and next year’s Mac with its own 5nm chips.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith noted that if Kuo’s prediction is correct, Apple should provide a developer transition kit to switch over apps to ARM-based Macs.

Daring Fireball’s Jon Gruber also echoed a similar sentiment and said he expected Apple to make a developer-related announcement at WWDC (World Wide Developer Conference) this year. He noted that it’s important, as apps based on Intel’s x86 architecture might not perform well when they’re running in emulation on an ARM-based Mac.

