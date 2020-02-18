Samsung might launch the Galaxy Fold 2 with an under-the-display camera by July

Last week, Samsung launched its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. Now, new reports are suggesting that the company might be already preparing to launch its next foldable — a sequel to the Galaxy Fold.

Korean news outlet Ajunews and the founder of Display Supply chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, separately reported this development. Both sources said the Korean tech giant is working on the Galaxy Fold 2 under the project name Champ.

The new device will reportedly have a huge 7.7-inch screen when unfolded. Samsung is also testing an under-the-screen camera technology to provide a notchless display.

Last year, Oppo and Xiaomi showed under-the-screen technology. However, Xiaomi later clarified that the tech was not ready for mass production.

Ultra-thin glass (UTG) from Schott is their best hope then. First on Galaxy Z Flip. Then on Galaxy Fold 2 which is now known as Project Champ and should come mid-year. It will fold out to 7.7” but will be quite a bit more expensive than the more portable clamshells… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 29, 2020

While these features are important, all eyes will be on the company to deliver a foldable display with better durability. Last year, the company had to delay the launch of the Galaxy Fold, after several reviewers pointed out teething problems with the screen. There have even been reports of a week-old Galaxy Z Flip display being damaged.

A report from Bloomberg published last week, suggested that Samsung is planning to stick with the “Galaxy Z” moniker for its foldable devices. So, the Fold 2 might well be called the Galaxy Z Fold.

