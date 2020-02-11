Sony’s new SDK makes it easier for devs to build camera remote apps

Sony is making it easier for developers to build their own camera remote apps.

The company has announced a new software development kit (SDK) specifically designed for building tools to control its cameras remotely. Among other things, the software will offer control over your device’s autofocus, shutter speed, and much more.

“With the new SDK, key camera controls and still image data captured will be available for remote access, including adjustment of camera settings, shutter release and live view monitoring,” the company explained in a blog post.

According to Sony, one of the main benefits of the new SDK is the ability to develop software for camera robots. You know, so you can do these trippy pans you’ve seen in Kendrick Lamar’s Humble, for instance. YouTuber Marques Brownlee has put together a video on the type of stuff you can accomplish with a camera robot. It’s worth a watch.

There’s one caveat: The SDK will solely work with the A7R IV and the A9 II cameras upon launch (so not exactly the entry-level cameras most of us can afford). Sony says there’s plans to expand the line of supported devices in the future, though.

For what it’s worth, Sony already has a mobile app that lets you control your camera remotely, but some users aren’t exactly happy with it. Hopefully, someone will step in and build an app that eliminates the frictions users have been experiencing with Sony‘s official app.

Those interested in checking out the SDK can download it from this link.

