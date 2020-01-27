Leak: Motorola takes on the Galaxy Note with new stylus-enabled phone

The new bendy Motorola Razr might be the most exciting device from the venerable phone company in years, but that doesn’t mean it’s all its working on. Notoriously reliable leaker Evan Blass tweeted what appears to be a press render of an upcoming Motorola phone with a stylus.

Yep, a stylus. The Galaxy Note is finally getting a bit more competition. Though a few challengers have appeared over the years, no phone has really managed to make the stylus a highlight the way Samsung has. There’s no visible button, which makes me wonder if the stylus is more of a one-off gimmick than a serious option for note-takers.

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything else about the device. There’s no telling whether it’s a flagship device meant to seriously compete against the Note line, or a midrange device meant to assuage those of us who still appreciate a having a stylus without having to burn a hole in our wallets.

If I had to guess, it’d be the former; entering the stylus space is a risky move for a company not generally considered among top contenders, so it would be easier for Motorola to carve a niche for itself in the midrange. On the other hand, the hole-punch camera and vanishing bezels tell us this isn’t a budget phone a la Moto G either.

Mobile World Congress kicks off next month, so it won’t be long until we find out more.

